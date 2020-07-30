Real Estate Rumors: Cape, Cortland, Elzie Higginbottom

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Square Mile Capital Management has loaned $225 million in construction financing for an Astoria, New York, project, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The loan is for 30-77 Vernon Blvd., where Cape Advisors and The Pioneer Group are developing a three-building rental housing project that will include affordable units, according to the report. Developer Cortland Partners has purchased a Delray Beach, Florida, apartment complex for $73.9 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for the Delray Station apartment complex, a 284-unit property, and the seller is Wood Partners, according to the report. The buyer landed $37 million in financing from W&D...

