NY Judge Gives Initial OK To $95.5M SSA Bond Settlement

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has given initial approval to an allocation plan for $95.5 million in settlements that investors reached with Deutsche Bank, Bank of America and HSBC in a suit alleging the banks rigged the market for bonds issued by foreign governments. A judge has initially approved a plan for $95.5 million in settlements reached by investors with lenders including Deutsche Bank, whose German headquarters is pictured. (AP) In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos granted preliminary approval for the plan of allocation that the plaintiffs — the Alaska Department of Revenue, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. and...

