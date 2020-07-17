Investors' 'Click Injection' Suit Against App Developer Tossed

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday dismissed a proposed securities class action alleging app developer Cheetah Mobile Inc. hurt investors after it secretly earned revenue by gaming an app-advertising commission system in an effort to fraudulently increase advertising revenue. In an opinion and order, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman granted a dismissal bid by the company and some of its current and former executives, determining the investors' second amended class action complaint failed to include relevant alleged misrepresentations by the company and failed to show the company intentionally misled the public. Judge Furman pointed to company statements that the investors included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS