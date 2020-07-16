Gilead Tries To Shake Antitrust Suit Over Expensive HIV Drugs

Law360, San Francisco (July 16, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences urged a California federal judge Thursday to nix AIDS activists and consumers' renewed allegations that it engaged in anti-competitive conduct with Bristol-Myers Squibb and Janssen Pharmaceuticals to block generic competition and keep HIV medication prices artificially high, arguing the plaintiffs have failed to properly identify a product market. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen, who tossed claims accusing the companies of an overarching conspiracy earlier this year, honed in Thursday on whether plaintiffs had properly pleaded a broad market for combination antiretroviral therapy, or cART drugs, in their amended complaint. Gilead's attorney, Christopher M. Curran of White & Case LLP,...

