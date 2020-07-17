Texas Atty Can't Change Venue In Expert Witness Fee Suit

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A personal injury attorney accused of not paying his expert witness for work on insurance lawsuits over hurricane damage can't move the dispute to the county where he used to operate a law office, a Texas appellate court has ruled. The First Court of Appeals in Houston on Thursday upheld a trial court's ruling denying Scott Law Offices and attorney Danny Ray Scott's bid to transfer the breach of contract lawsuit seeking about $44,000 in unpaid fees from Colorado County, where the expert did his work, to Jefferson County, where Scott practiced. Scott was trying to undo a summary judgment ruling...

