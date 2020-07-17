9th Circ. Reverses Convictions Over Witness Impeachment

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday reversed the mortgage fraud convictions of two men in a case where late revelations of a witness' earlier deal with the government caused the district court to urge the defendants to appeal. A three-judge panel in a 2-1 ruling reversed the convictions of Maher Obagi and Mohamed Salah. Near the end of closing arguments at their trial, a prosecutor not involved in the case happened to recognize that a government witness, escrow agent Halime "Holly" Saad, had received immunity in a separate mortgage fraud investigation and subsequently "may have knowingly made false statements to the FBI,"...

