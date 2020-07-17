Taxation With Representation: Wachtell, Freshfields, Vinson

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Analog Devices creates a new $68 billion computer company, Google makes a $4.5 billion investment in India's tech company Jio, and electric vehicle maker Fisker gets a $2.9 billion public debut. Analog's $21B Maxim Acquisition Analog Devices Inc. has agreed to buy Maxim Integrated Products Inc. for almost $21 billion, the parties said Monday, in a deal that creates a single computer component company with an enterprise value of more than $68 billion and was guided by Weil and Wachtell. The Wachtell Lipton team advising ADI includes tax partner Jodi J. Schwartz and associate Alexandra...

