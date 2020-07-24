UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 24, 2020, 12:04 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Hermes and other retailers hit MasterCard with an antitrust suit, a packaged baked goods maker sue BNP Paribas and two financial technology companies go to court. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Associated Biscuits International Ltd. v. BNP Paribas SA British biscuit baker Associated Biscuits International Ltd. filed a Part 7 claim against French investment bank BNP Paribas SA on July 22. Associated Biscuits is represented by DAC Beachcroft LLP. The case is Associated Biscuits International Ltd. v. BNP Paribas SA, case number CL-2020-000458, in the High Court of Justice of England and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS