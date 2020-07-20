American Airlines, Retirees Lay Down Swords In Benefits Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A group of American Airlines pensioners have abandoned their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming the airline's use of an outdated mortality table shortchanges them on benefits. The retirees, along with American Airlines and an employee benefits committee, on Friday filed a stipulation in Texas federal court requesting that the suit be dismissed and noting both sides have agreed to take on their own costs. The short filing did not, however, provide any further details. The Friday stipulation came a little more than two weeks after both sides told the court they had reached a deal to resolve the case,...

