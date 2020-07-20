Builder Aims To Revive 49ers Stadium Access Coverage Battle

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A joint venture between Turner Construction Co. and Devcon Construction Co. urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to reverse a lower court and find that its insurers owe it coverage of the San Francisco 49ers' claims that its negligence may have caused parts of the team's home stadium to be inaccessible to individuals with disabilities. In an opening appellate brief, Turner/Devcon contended that U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins erred when he issued a pair of orders relieving primary insurer Hartford Fire Insurance Co. and excess insurers Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and Alterra America Insurance Co. of any duty to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS