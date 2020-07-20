Mazie Slater Settles Referral Fight Over $125M Verizon Deal

Law360 (July 20, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- New Jersey personal injury firm Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman told a state court on Monday that it has reached a settlement with a firm that allegedly owns a stake in the fees from a $125 million personal injury award against Verizon. In a letter brief to the court, Mazie Slater said that it had agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to Berman Rosenbach in exchange for Berman Rosenbach assigning its interest in the award to Mazie Slater. If Mazie Slater's predecessor counsel, Kirsch Gelband & Stone, recovered all or a portion of the $25 million fee award in the underlying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS