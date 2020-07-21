3rd Circ. Won't Punt NFL Concussion Deal Appeal To Pa.

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Monday that, for now, it will retain jurisdiction of an appeal by an NFL player who was denied his $1.5 million claim in the league's historic concussion settlement and had asserted that the matter should go back to the Pennsylvania federal judge who upheld the denial. A three-judge panel denied Amon Gordon's bid to stay the appeal and punt the matter back to district court, where U.S. District Judge Anita Brody made the ruling that Gordon is seeking to undo. A former defensive end who played for the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, Gordon claimed that...

