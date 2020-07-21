State AGs Challenge EPA Mercury Rule Cost-Benefit Analysis

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Twenty states sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday over its decision to remove the legal underpinning for mercury emissions regulations at power plants by tweaking a cost-benefit analysis. The lawsuit challenges the EPA's April reversal of a finding that the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards rule is "appropriate and necessary" based on a weighing of the costs and benefits of the regulation. While the Obama administration found that the benefits outweighed the costs and thus a rule was "appropriate and necessary," the Trump administration redid the analysis, removing some benefits that the EPA had previously accepted. Through the revision,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS