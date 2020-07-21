Kane Kessler Can Use Client Emails In Fraud Suit Defense

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court gave Kane Kessler PC the go-ahead Monday to produce privileged client emails as part of its defense against a nonprofit that claims it conspired to defraud the company in a previous case. Answering a joint request from Kane Kessler and plaintiff Oorah Inc., U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said a pair of the firm's clients that were entangled with Oorah in the previous case had already shared communications with their firm with the company and had thus waived their attorney-client privileges. And because the emails are subject to a previously issued protective order, they don't...

