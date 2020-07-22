Workers Call Out American Airlines' 'Bogeymen' In 401(k) Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Two former American Airlines workers have urged a Texas federal judge not to end their suit accusing the company of keeping a shoddy investment option in their retirement plan's lineup, labeling the airline's arguments "bogeymen." In their response Tuesday, Salvadora Ortiz and Thomas Scott opposed American Airlines Inc.'s summary judgment bid in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit claiming the airline unwisely chose and kept the American Airlines Federal Credit Union option in its 401(k) plan. "American Airlines' motion for summary judgment suffers from what scholars refer to as the illusory truth effect — the principle that 'repetition is often...

