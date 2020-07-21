Signet's $240M Investor Settlement Gets Final OK

Law360 (July 21, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- After a brief fairness hearing on Tuesday, a New York federal judge granted final approval for a $240 million investor settlement over allegations that Signet Jewelers Ltd. made false assurances about maintaining a harassment-free workplace. Following sparse preamble from counsel for the investors and the parent company of Jared and Kay Jewelers, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said it would "probably come as no surprise" to the parties that she would be signing off on the deal, which garnered no objectors and is among the 75 largest securities class action settlements in history. Class certification in the closely watched litigation, which...

