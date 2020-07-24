COVID-19 Vaccine Hacking May Prompt Data Security Rethink

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Warnings that cyberattackers backed by the Chinese and Russian governments are targeting COVID-19 vaccine research drive home the need for companies to think beyond their regulatory obligations to protect personal information and to ensure that their intellectual property is shielded from evolving cyber threats. In a joint July 16 alert, government officials from the U.S., U.K. and Canada put companies on notice that a Russia-linked group known as Cozy Bear has carried out a series of attempted online attacks on organizations working to research and develop a vaccine for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The advisory came on the heels of...

