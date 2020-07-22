Cisco Still Confident China Will OK $2.6B Acacia Buy

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Technology giant Cisco Systems Inc. said Wednesday that it still expects the Chinese government to approve its $2.6 billion takeover of Massachusetts-based fiber optics company Acacia Communications — the last condition the deal must meet to officially close — despite delays. The deal was previously expected to close in the second half of Cisco's 2020 fiscal year, but China has yet to give word of its approval, with the company's July 25 fiscal year-end date right around the corner. The regulatory review update also comes nearly a week after U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr's scathing warning to American media and technology companies that they shouldn't...

