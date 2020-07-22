Sierra Club Urges Justices To Halt Border Wall Amid Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Environmental organizations on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the Trump administration from continuing to build its border wall, warning the barrier could be completed before the high court has a chance to rule on the case. Represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition asked the justices to lift their 2019 order permitting the administration to spend $2.5 billion in diverted defense funds on border wall construction even as legal challenges continued. "The Trump administration has lost in every lower court, but is still rushing to complete the president's border...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS