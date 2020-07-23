KBR Argues Judge Wrongly Saved Whistleblowers' Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Texas engineering company KBR Inc. urged an Illinois federal court to reconsider its July 9 decision not to toss a fraud suit brought by whistleblowers over a $30 billion defense contract, arguing it incorrectly concluded that the court has authority to hear the case. KBR said Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm made a "manifest error of law" by concluding that two former employees' allegations that the company purchased $300 million worth of unnecessary equipment under a LOGCAP III contract are an original source of information giving the court jurisdiction to hear their claims. Even though Judge Mihm correctly...

