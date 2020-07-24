Digital Design Startup Says Rival Poached Top Developer

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Digital design startup InVisionApp Inc. sued one of its top software developers and lead designers in New York federal court Thursday, saying he jumped ship to join a competitor "in brazen violation of a valid and reasonable contract." InVision and Abstract — the company developer Wynn Netherland allegedly joined, and which is named as his co-defendant — provide tools and collaborative platforms for digital product designers who work on the user experience end of products like Lyft and Netflix, according to the parties' websites. InVision goes to great lengths to keep its ideas classified, including by having employees sign confidentiality agreements. In order to accept a...

