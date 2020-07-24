Gov't Defends Border Phone Searches To 5th Circ.

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The federal government is fighting back against an appeal from a Texas immigration attorney who claimed border officials conducted unconstitutional searches of his cellphone, arguing that a lower court rightfully denied the lawyer's request for an order to bar warrantless searches of his devices. In a brief filed to the Fifth Circuit, the government backed the lower court's January decision to deny George Anibowei's injunction request, saying the court did not "abuse its discretion" when it concluded that Anibowei failed to meet the required threshold for such relief. According to the brief, Anibowei failed to prove how he would be harmed...

