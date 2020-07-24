Landmark $24M 49ers ADA Settlement Wins Approval

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given final signoff to a $24 million settlement between handicapped football fans and the San Francisco 49ers in a class action over an alleged "disability access nightmare" at Levi's Stadium, the largest deal of its kind to be struck under the Americans with Disabilities Act. In a 15-page order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh also reduced the fees sought by the plaintiffs' attorneys from $13.5 million to about $12.2 million but left the rest of the deal intact. The settlement will see the 49ers, the city of Santa Clara and other defendants put...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS