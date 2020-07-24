Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Landmark $24M 49ers ADA Settlement Wins Approval

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given final signoff to a $24 million settlement between handicapped football fans and the San Francisco 49ers in a class action over an alleged "disability access nightmare" at Levi's Stadium, the largest deal of its kind to be struck under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In a 15-page order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh also reduced the fees sought by the plaintiffs' attorneys from $13.5 million to about $12.2 million but left the rest of the deal intact.

The settlement will see the 49ers, the city of Santa Clara and other defendants put...

