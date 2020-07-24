The Week In Bankruptcy: Travel Brakes Spur Ch. 11 Activity

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Transportation entities that have been forced into bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the virtual elimination of discretionary travel made headlines last week as more Chapter 11 cases moved forward. Dealing with massive reductions in travel, many are offloading vehicles while seeking to restructure their businesses amid the chaotic environment. Retailers also continued to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus, as well-known brands fell into insolvency and others worked through plans to reduce store footprints. Transportation Bankrupt car rental giant Hertz Global reached a deal with its fleet financing lenders last Friday that will see the debtor sell more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS