Sheldon Silver Asks High Court To Take Up Graft Case

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 11:16 PM EDT) -- Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his corruption case, saying the Second Circuit's finding that an official can be guilty of bribery without an underlying agreement conflicts with the high court's precedents. Silver, 76, is due to begin serving a 6½-year prison term in August following two trials and Second Circuit appeals over charges stemming from purported schemes to gain nearly $5 million in exchange for legislative action and state funding. In the most recent circuit appeal, a Second Circuit panel dismissed three counts dealing with Silver's alleged scheme to...

