NCAA Urges 9th Circ. To Pause Education Pay Ruling

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The NCAA told the Ninth Circuit that its petition to the U.S. Supreme Court asking for a review of the latest antitrust decision uncapping college athletes' education-related benefits is different from the O'Bannon case the high court declined, arguing that the latest decision should be halted. The NCAA said it will face irreparable harm if the court's May decision in Alston v. NCAA striking down NCAA limits on education-related benefits for college athletes if it is eventually overturned by the Supreme Court, the organization argued in a brief seeking to stay the case while it seeks high court review. But the...

