Opioid MDL Judge Won't Set Up $3B Fund For Plaintiffs' Attys

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge refused Monday to set up a $3 billion "common benefit fund" to cover fees incurred by attorneys for the plaintiffs in sprawling multidistrict opioid litigation, saying that now's not the time for a "one-size-fits-all" approach given a possible national settlement. While U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster agreed with the plaintiffs' view that they deserve fair compensation for litigating the massive MDL over the opioid epidemic, he said the likelihood that separate funds will be provided through a global settlement further complicates how the exact terms of the benefit fund would even look, not to mention other...

