Builders Seek $226M Award From Mexico's Electric Co.

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Mexico's state-owned electric company owes a group of Mexican and Costa Rican construction companies about $226 million from an arbitration award it hasn't paid yet, the builders told a New York federal court. The builders, led by Omega Construcciones Industriales SA de CV, said Friday they won $224.7 million plus interest and about MX$28 million (nearly $1.3 million) in legal fees and arbitration costs against Comisión Federal De Electricidad, but the state-owned energy company still hadn't paid the award. "The CFE has failed to pay any of the awarded amounts through the date of this filing," the builders said. They asked...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS