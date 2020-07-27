49ers Suit Kept Alive After Landmark $24M ADA Deal

Law360 (July 27, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh on Monday concluded that the game's not over yet for the San Francisco 49ers in a certified class action over an alleged "disability access nightmare" at Levi's Stadium, despite signing off on a landmark $24 million Americans with Disabilities Act settlement last week. In a two-page order, Judge Koh vacated a July 23 judgment closing the case, after the 49ers informed her that they are still in negotiations with a joint venture between Turner Construction Co. and Devcon Construction Co., known as Turner-Devcon, a third-party defendant and general contractor that the 49ers sued over claims of equitable...

