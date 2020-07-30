Tribal Remains Suit Goes To Judge Who Tossed Similar Case

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Former tribe leaders in a case over the alleged disinterment of deceased relatives' remains during construction of a tribal casino must bring a second suit before the California federal judge who dismissed their first one, but they say it will be judged on the merits this time. Tribal plaintiffs Walter Rosales, Karen Toggery and others will take a second bite of the apple before U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller of the Eastern District of California following her two-page order Monday reassigning the case to herself and Magistrate Judge Kendall J. Newman for "a substantial savings of judicial effort" because she...

