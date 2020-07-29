Calif. Acura Drivers Win Class Cert. For 'Infotainment' Glitch

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday certified a class of drivers from the state accusing Honda of selling Acura RDX vehicles with glitchy "infotainment" systems that could freeze or crash, but drivers from other states were sent to arbitration or transferred to other districts. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner found that certifying seven classes of drivers from different states was not practical and said the customers did not propose a solution for instructing a jury on the differences in state laws for the various claims, which include breach of implied warranty, breach of express warrant and unfair and deceptive conduct. The judge...

