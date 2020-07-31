UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 5:54 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen the Solicitors Regulation Authority file a claim against HSBC, insurers AXA and Allianz sue Swiss insurance giant Zurich and Cantor Fitzgerald appeal a case involving a rival broker not long after a judge said their poaching dispute belongs in the U.K. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and others v. Jefferies International Ltd. and others Investment brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald filed an appellant's notice on July 16 in a case involving rival brokerage Jefferies International Ltd. In June, a London judge ruled that the...

