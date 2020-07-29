Green Groups Say Trump's Enviro Law Overhaul Was Flawed

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups launched a pair of challenges on Wednesday against the Trump administration's overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act, telling courts in Virginia and California that the changes weren't properly explained and the consequences weren't fully considered. Wild Virginia, Upstate Forever and several other groups filed suit in Virginia federal court, accusing the Trump administration of upsetting four-decade-old guidance that had worked well without thinking through the problems that the proposal would create. Inadequate assertions that the overhaul would make project reviews faster aren't enough, they say. The groups allege the rulemaking process violated the Administrative Procedure Act and are...

