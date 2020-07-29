Judge Probes DHS' 'Troubling' Remarks On Global Entry Ban

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge launched a "limited inquiry" Wednesday into what he called "deeply troubling revelations" by government attorneys who admitted to making false statements in defense of the Trump administration's policy barring New Yorkers from enrolling in expedited security clearance programs for travelers. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman wrote in a six-page order that the government has until Aug. 12 to submit "a comprehensive record of any and all 'inaccurate' or 'misleading' statements" that federal attorneys made in court while defending a pair of lawsuits brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James and individual New York residents challenging...

