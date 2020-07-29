24 Hour Fitness Worried About Rush Of Landlord Litigation

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Wednesday denied a landlord's bid to have bankrupt 24 Hour Fitness release its lease so it can bring in a new tenant, but said she will soon consider related relief for the landlord despite concerns it could open a flood of requests from other landlords. During a hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens denied BRE Retail Residual Owner 1 LLC's request for 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. to reject a lease for a Texas location so the landlord can bring in another fitness center tenant. The judge held off making a decision on the...

