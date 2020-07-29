Insurer Must Face Suit Over Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Defense

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge ruled Wednesday that Cox Radio Inc. can pursue its claims that Hiscox Insurance Co. refused in bad faith to cover its legal bills in a suit alleging DJs at one of the company's radio stations leaked pro wrestler Hulk Hogan's sex tape to Gawker and other news outlets. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen denied Hiscox's motion to dismiss the second amended complaint filed in March by the radio station operator and its former parent company, Cox Enterprises Inc., rejecting the insurer's assertion that the wrestler's accusations fall outside the terms of Cox's multimedia liability insurance policy....

