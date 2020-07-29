HIV Drug Suit Against Gilead, BMS And Janssen Trimmed

Law360 (July 29, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed attempts to revive allegations of an antitrust conspiracy involving Gilead, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Janssen Pharmaceuticals to block generic competition and keep HIV medication prices artificially high in a decision unsealed Wednesday that nevertheless left intact key parts of the complaint. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen gave the AIDS activists and consumers pursuing the suit no further chances to amend their allegations of an overarching conspiracy involving all three drug companies. Also tossed with prejudice, in the decision first issued under seal last week, are their additional liability theories based on royalties allegedly paid after patents expired,...

