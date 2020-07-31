Grindr Seeks To Push Data Privacy Suit Into Arbitration

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Online dating app Grindr has urged a New York federal court to push into arbitration a proposed class action claiming it illegally shared users' personal data with advertisers, claiming users agreed to arbitrate such claims in the app's terms and conditions. Attorneys for Grindr also claimed user Robert Bergeron's allegations that the app "sold" Google Android users' personal data — including the sexual orientation and exact geolocation of its largely LGBTQ user base — to the "highest bidder" do not amount to concrete harms under New York state consumer protection laws. The suit, filed in February, stems from an investigation released by the Norwegian Consumer...

