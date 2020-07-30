MLB Says COVID-19 Ticket Refund Suit Should Be Out At 1st

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Major League Baseball asked a California federal judge to dismiss claims against the league and its teams from fans alleging they are owed refunds for tickets purchased to games canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing the claims are moot because refunds or credits have already been issued. MLB on Wednesday said the lawsuit against it and major ticket companies StubHub and Ticketmaster is nothing more than hastily filed litigation aimed at capitalizing on the pandemic but is "riddled with defects." "As this once-in-a-century pandemic has unfolded, all 30 MLB clubs — including the clubs from which plaintiffs allegedly purchased tickets...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS