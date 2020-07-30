JPML Mulls Where To Put Textbook Publisher Antitrust Suits

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- College book resellers made their case Thursday for why their suit accusing the industry's biggest publishers of colluding to cut them out of the bookselling process doesn't belong in multidistrict litigation, but at least one panel judge had his doubts. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor — one of seven federal judges who currently sit on the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation — quickly dismissed Campus Book Co.'s main argument that the centralization would slow its suit down by more than a year. "Unfortunately, we don't look at whether centralizing is optimal for your client and we don't even look at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS