Ghislaine Maxwell's Ability To Name Names Curbed By Judge

Law360, New York (July 31, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan federal judge handling the scheduled 2021 criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on charges of luring minors for sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein held Friday that the jailed British socialite may not publicly name people associated with Epstein's misconduct except in limited circumstances. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan's decision sharply curbs Maxwell's pretrial request "to publicly reference alleged victims and witnesses" to those who have "publicly identified themselves in this litigation" ahead of her July 2021 trial on charges including conspiracy to entice minor girls, transporting minors for sex and perjury. Judge Nathan held that, unless an accuser has...

