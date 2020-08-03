Bipartisan Big Tech Antitrust Efforts Still Facing Headwinds

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The chief executives of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google last week fended off attacks about their dominance in testy exchanges with lawmakers that hinted at the kinds of novel enforcement actions or legislation that could eventually target the industry, but experts say immediate change appears unlikely. The House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust held its sixth in a series of hearings July 29 examining the power of digital platforms. Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Apple's Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Sundar Pichai all appeared via videoconference to defend their companies and answer questions from lawmakers about their business practices. The companies are currently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS