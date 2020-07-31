11th Circ. Won't Grant Menendez-Linked Doc New Fraud Trial

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A panel of Eleventh Circuit judges on Friday affirmed a 17-year prison sentence for a Florida ophthalmologist found guilty of Medicare fraud, finding that the court was right to allow prosecutors to show jurors a chart comparing him to his alleged peers and to deny him a new trial. U.S. Circuit Judge Britt C. Grant, writing for the panel in a published opinion, said Salomon Melgen brought forward a "laundry list" of perceived reasons for reversal, including the sufficiency of the evidence and reasonableness of his sentence. But the sentence the district court imposed was "more than reasonable," the panel said....

