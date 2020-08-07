4 Texas Supreme Court Cases To Watch This Term

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT) -- In the Texas Supreme Court's upcoming term, the court has the chance to clarify what evidence is required for injured employees or relatives of dead employees to hold their employers liable in intentional tort suits and establish how trade secrets are treated during court proceedings. The high court is also set to hear disputes over whether government entities that conduct business by contracts are immune from suits in court. The justices will also have a chance to weigh in at the beginning of a national conversation about how claims related to government decisions during natural disasters will be litigated, if at...

