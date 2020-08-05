Real Estate Rumors: Sterling Bay, DR Horton, JPMorgan

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Plumbing company Sloan Valve has reached a deal to lease 20,000 square feet of space on North Green Street in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported on Wednesday. The company is taking the 10th floor at 333 N. Green St., a 19-story building owned by developer Sterling Bay, according to the report. Homebuilder D.R. Horton is under contract to buy a 21.1-acre site in Palm Beach County, Florida, for an unspecified amount, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The company is buying 7141 184th Place N. in Jupiter from an entity managed by Florida investor Richard Waserstein, and D.R. Horton is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS