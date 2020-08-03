Apple Says Samsung Can't Avoid App Store Discovery

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Apple has urged a California federal court to force Samsung to hand over documents the tech giant says it needs to defend against suits from consumers and developers targeting its App Store, contending that information from competitors will show it's not a monopolist. Apple Inc. filed a motion to compel on Friday after the companies told U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson they were unable to resolve a dispute over a subpoena served on Samsung Electronics America Inc. without help from the court. In the motion, Apple argued that it does not have a dominant share of any market that it...

