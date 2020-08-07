When Investor Talks Render Biz Judgment Review Unavailable

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- In In re: HomeFed Corporation Stockholder Litigation on July 13, the Delaware Court of Chancery held that the going-private transaction involving HomeFed Corporation and its controlling stockholder, Jefferies Financial Group Inc., did not meet the prerequisites set down in its 2014 decision in Kahn v. M&F Worldwide Corp., or MFW, for business judgment review. At the pleading stage of litigation, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard found that MFW's ab initio requirement had not been met — that is, that the controller had not conditioned the proposed transaction on approval by both an independent special committee and a majority of the minority stockholders before the controller...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS