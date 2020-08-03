Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Atty Can't Rehash SEC Registration Fight, Judge Rules

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A New York district court judge shut down an attorney's attempts to prove his private real estate platform doesn't have to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, noting in a dismissal on Monday that he can't rehash a fight he already lost to the SEC in a previous lawsuit.

Hui Feng, owner and counsel of New York-based Platform Real Estate Inc., which facilitates EB-5-related investments, argued in a March 2019 complaint against the SEC that its registration rules did not pertain to his business because it was "unrelated to the securities industry" and didn't trade securities.

But in siding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!