NY Atty Can't Rehash SEC Registration Fight, Judge Rules

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A New York district court judge shut down an attorney's attempts to prove his private real estate platform doesn't have to register with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, noting in a dismissal on Monday that he can't rehash a fight he already lost to the SEC in a previous lawsuit. Hui Feng, owner and counsel of New York-based Platform Real Estate Inc., which facilitates EB-5-related investments, argued in a March 2019 complaint against the SEC that its registration rules did not pertain to his business because it was "unrelated to the securities industry" and didn't trade securities. But in siding...

