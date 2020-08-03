Uber Win Stands Despite Arbitrator's Bad Joke, Rakoff Says

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- New York federal judge Jed S. Rakoff on Monday upheld Uber's arbitration win in a proposed antitrust class action challenging its pricing practices, finding the arbitrator's "perhaps inappropriate" joke about needing security if he ruled against the ride-hailing giant did not show bias. Noting that a party trying to vacate an arbitration award has a "very high" burden of proof, Judge Rakoff found that the comments made by the arbitrator, Les Weinstein, were in line with his many attempts at humor made throughout the hearing. "Indeed, if the arbitrator had in fact been making his decision out of fear, the last...

