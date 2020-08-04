Apple, Broadcom Can't Shake Caltech's $1.1B IP Jury Win

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday entered final judgment against Apple and Broadcom after the California Institute of Technology's $1.1 billion patent jury trial win, but held off on deciding Caltech's bid to double the damages until after the inevitable appeal in the case is concluded. A nine-member jury in January found that Apple Inc. and Broadcom Ltd. have been infringing three of Caltech's data transmission patents with Wi-Fi chips used in hundreds of millions of iPhones and other devices. The jury reached its verdict after a two-week trial and less than five hours of deliberating, ordering Apple to pay more than...

